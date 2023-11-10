Watch Now
THP Trooper injured in stolen vehicle pursuit

Posted at 6:47 PM, Nov 09, 2023
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash on Thursday night.

Officials say that the incident happened on I-40 East, MM 187 near Kingston Springs.

The trooper was pursuing a stolen car when both the suspect vehicle and the THP vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway before striking trees.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene to a local hospital following the incident. The suspect was uninjured in the crash and was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates as more information is released.

