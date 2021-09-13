THP trooper killed in off-duty crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one of its troopers was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend.

THP officials said Trooper Aaron Rumford was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Nashville.

THP said Rumford served the Nashville District in Wilson County until 2018, when he was selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.

“Trooper Rumford exemplified the core values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in all aspects of his life and represented himself, his family, and the THP honorably. Please join us in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the agency wrote on social media.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Additional details of the crash were not immediately provided.