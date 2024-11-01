THP troopers arrest murder suspect wanted in Hamilton County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man in Nashville Thursday night who is suspected of murder in Hamilton County, Tennessee.
Travien Reddick was arrested on Centennial Boulevard and booked into the Metro Davidson County Downtown Detention Center.
Newschannel5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
