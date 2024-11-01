THP troopers arrest murder suspect wanted in Hamilton County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man in Nashville Thursday night who is suspected of murder in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Travien Reddick was arrested on Centennial Boulevard and booked into the Metro Davidson County Downtown Detention Center.

