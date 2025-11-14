THP warns drivers as deer-related crashes spike in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With deer season underway, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be extra alert. November is historically the peak month for deer-related crashes across the state.

In 2024, Tennessee recorded 8,036 deer-related crashes, including 465 injury crashes and five fatalities. More than 7,500 of them caused property damage. Middle Tennessee saw a high number, with Montgomery County reporting the most crashes statewide. Sumner and Robertson counties followed on the list.

THP officials said deer activity rises sharply each fall, especially at dawn and dusk and along rural roadways where visibility is limited. Drivers are urged not to swerve, to slow down in known wildlife areas and to use high beams when safe. Officials also stress that seat belts remain one of the most effective ways to prevent serious injuries.

Anyone involved in a deer-related crash is asked to report it to local law enforcement or the Tennessee Highway Patrol.