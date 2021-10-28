Three arrested after guns found after vehicle caught speeding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were arrested Wednesday on different charges after a vehicle was pulled over for speeding.

The arrests happened at the intersection on Ed Temple and Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvds. after an SUV was pulled over going 20 mph above the speed limit.

Three of the people inside the car were charged including 26-year-old Keriesha Majors, who was out on bond for the homicide of her girlfriend in October 2019.

Majors told detectives she had a stolen firearm out of Wilson County in the vehicle and was charged with theft of a firearm.

Metro Nashville Police Department

18-year-old Ricardo DeLeon was also arrested after he was seen by detectives earlier Wednesday night carrying a firearm with an extended magazine.

DeLeon, who was visiting from Georgia, told detectives he had the firearm and marijuana in the vehicle.

Police also arrested 25-year-old Tywan Hatcher for having multiple outstanding warrants including felony theft and evading.

The driver of the vehicle was also given a ticket for speeding.