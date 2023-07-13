Three arrested in death of 22-year-old Mya Fuller found last year in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have been arrested in the death of 22-year-old Mya Fuller. Fuller was found in a rural part of Wilson County in early August of last year.

Two women and one man have been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

Fuller was last seen at the end of July 2022 after working a job at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

She was reported missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen by family members on July 29.

This is breaking news, we will update as more information comes in.