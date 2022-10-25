Three arrested in reported kidnapping, robbing of a man in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have been arrested in Murfreesboro in connection to a kidnapping, robbery and extortion case.

According to Murfreesboro Police, 25-year-old Jessica Mortensen contacted a 24-year-old man from College Grove to have sex in exchange for money.

Once inside the hotel room, Mortensen reportedly went to the bathroom and 41-year-old Harry Kiningham and 37-year-old Joshua Frazier approached the man, telling him they were Nashville officers.

Murfreesboro Police

They reportedly forced the victim to remove his clothes and give his bank information. He was also taken at gunpoint to a bank and forced to withdraw thousands of dollars.

The victim was dropped off at his home after 10 hours and proceeded to file a police report.

Kiningham was arrested at the hotel where the incident took place. Mortensen and Frazier attempted to flee from troopers but were subsequently taken into custody.

Kiningham is charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, extortion and simple possession of drugs.

Mortensen and Frazier are charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery and extortion.