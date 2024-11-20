Three bodies found in northern Warren County, authorities confirm

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities confirmed Wednesday the bodies of three people were found in northern Warren County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney General are all on scene near McMinnville city limits. Authorities said the bodies were located in the Merry Oaks Road area.

They tell me there does not appear to be any immediate threat of harm to the local community, based on currently available information.

The matter is in the preliminary investigation stages. That is all the information available at this time.

