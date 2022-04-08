Three Brothers Coffee employees vote to unionize in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a vote this afternoon, Three Brothers Coffee will become the first unionized coffee shop in Nashville.

Baristas, the owner and a member of the National Labor Relations Board oversaw the vote. Despite the less than ideal weather conditions for April, supporters for the union gathered outside the coffee shop and rallied for the union vote.

As announced through updates on their Instagram and Twitter pages, they presented their unionization notice to the owner, TJ Wilt, earlier in March.

"We value this place. We value the work we're doing and we're not just here and then leaving. We want to stick around and see a return on the investment we are putting into the business day to day," employee Paige Lemon said to NewsChannel 5 when the workers' efforts first started.

Since the vote, the next step is working with a UFCW Local 1995 rep to discuss demands. Then they begin contract negotiations with the owner.

Jason Lamb contributed to this report.