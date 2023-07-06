Three Brothers Indicted for Double Murder, Police Seek Public's Help

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Police are currently on the lookout for three brothers who have been indicted for a double murder that occurred in January.

Detectives have identified the suspects as Chadwick Wells, 24, Keondre Wells, 21, and Deshawn Wells, 20.

The brothers have been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Michael "Chase" Adams and his 14-year-old friend Cordarion Hall.

The tragic incident took place on the evening of January 16th when authorities responded to a shooting call on Salem Mason Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of Chase Adams in a yard nearby.

Shortly after, Cordarion Hall was found on a nearby baseball field with shell casings in close proximity.

Brandie Green, Chase's mother, expressed her grief and the emotional toll the loss has taken on her and her family.

"It's probably one of the worst feelings in the world. But I'm trying my best to push forward for my kids and do the right thing."

Green said Chase was a loving and caring young man who was always there for his loved ones.

She is now fighting for justice, appealed to the suspects, urging them to come forward and face the consequences of their actions.

"It's the hardest thing. Sometimes I cry in the shower. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. I just have to do what I can do to push through I can only imagine what Cordarion’s mother is going through. It's the worst feeling in the world."

The indictment by a grand jury marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation.

However, the whereabouts of the three brothers remain unknown, prompting authorities to seek the public's help in locating them.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.