Three-car crash closes I-65 North at Dickerson Pike; at least 1 critically hurt

Posted at 5:37 AM, May 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Dickerson Pike in Nashville.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Metro police confirmed at least one person was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at the Dickerson Pike exit. It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

