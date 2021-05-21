Three-car crash closes I-65 North at Dickerson Pike; at least 1 critically hurt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Dickerson Pike in Nashville.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

STILL BLOCKED: I-65 NB drivers are being detoured onto Dickerson Rd after a crash involving three cars and critical injuries. Take Brick Church Pk or Ellington Pkwy instead #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/x6izxGaAYO — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) May 21, 2021

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Metro police confirmed at least one person was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at the Dickerson Pike exit. It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.