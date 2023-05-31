Three children found by La Vergne police, attempting to locate parents

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The La Vergne Police Department is attempting to locate the parents of three children who were found Tuesday afternoon.

Two boys and a girl were picked up by police on East Heritage Circle, according to a post by La Vergne police. One of the boys is 7 years old and the other two children are both 4 years old.

The children are not speaking to police officers and refuse to write any information.

Anyone with information about the children or their parents should call DCS at 615-354-7036. The police department can also be reached at 615-793-7744.