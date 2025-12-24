Three children killed in Jackson County house fire

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly house fire in Jackson County that claimed the lives of three young children late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight on Dec. 23, troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond were asked by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to assist with an investigation at a home on Upper Dry Fork Road in McKee.

Investigators said three children — a 7-month-old, a 2-year-old, and a 3-year-old — were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the fire.

A fourth child, a 4-year-old, was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, for additional treatment.

Three adults were also injured and transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. They were identified as Tyler Monst, 23, Morgan Johnson, 22, and Florence Johnson, 76, all of McKee.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

The case is being led by Kentucky State Police Detective Anthony Bowling, with assistance from Kentucky State Police personnel, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire departments, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.