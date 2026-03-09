Three Davidson Co. women sue G.O.D. founder claiming they were groomed, coerced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent lawsuit from three Davidson County women claims they were groomed and coerced into sexual intercourse by the founder of Global Outreach Developments (also known as G.O.D.)

According to the lawsuit, over the course of three years between 2022 and 2025, Gregg Garner sexually abused and assaulted multiple female members of the facility.

He allegedly coerced his victims to participate in numerous sex acts and unpaid labor and services through the threat of serious harm.

"Garner exploited his position of trust as the spiritual leader of G.O.D., using the tools of cult indoctrination, such as food and sleep deprivation, social isolation, and extreme emotional abuse, to further his psychological control of his victims," the lawsuit reads. "Garner controlled every aspect of his victims’ lives, including their schooling, their employment, their spouse’s employment, their housing, even the schooling of their children, and used this control to reward compliance with his abusive scheme and to ensure his victims’ silence."

All three plaintiff's are bringing action against the defendants for reportedly conspiring to operate, and for operating, a sex and labor trafficking venture.

The G.O.D. website, addresses the claims in forum posts.

We recently became aware that our organizations have been named in a lawsuit that includes allegations involving a former leader. We take such matters seriously and, above all, remain committed to the safety, well-being, and care of all those connected to our ministry.



In response to the allegations brought to us this fall, the Board of Directors engaged an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation, which is still ongoing.



We are cooperating with the legal process and will provide additional information as appropriate.



(Posted March 4, 2026)

We are writing to inform you that Gregg Garner has tendered his resignation from his position as CEO of Global Outreach Developments International (“GOD Int’l”), effective immediately.



The resignation followed the decision of the Board of Directors on Monday, October 6, 2025, to suspend Mr. Garner after we received credible allegations of moral failure.





We are grateful to announce Adam Loeffler ( aloeffler@godintl.org ) as the Interim CEO of Global Outreach Developments International.



We recognize that changes in leadership can raise questions and concerns. Please know that our focus remains on our mission — Equipping a globally conscious community to serve the poor and marginalized through education, advocacy and empowerment.



Although Mr. Garner has resigned, the Board of Directors will continue to investigate the allegations and will keep you updated on the process as more information becomes available.



Garner resigned in October 2025.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.