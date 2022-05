NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have died after a car crash Wednesday night in Clarksville.

Police say the crash happened on Needmore Road.

The vehicle left the road and hit a telephone pole.

All three people inside the vehicle died in the crash.

The names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The crash is being investigated by the Clarksville fatal accident crash team.