Three families displaced after duplex fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three families were displaced Thursday afternoon after a duplex fire destroyed their homes.

The Nashville Fire Department went to 3225 Anderson Road after reports of a fire. When they arrived, heavy flames were visible on one side of the duplex, NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney said.

While they were working to put out the blaze, the fire moved to a car in the driveway and spread to a neighboring duplex at 3227 Anderson Road.

NFD officials said all fires have been extinguished. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

The Red Cross is on the scene to help those who lost their homes.