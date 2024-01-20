Watch Now
News

Actions

Three firefighters are 'OK' in Lawrence Co. after being trapped

lawrencecofire.jpeg
Submitted to WTVF
Emergency units were fighting a house fire when three firefighters got trapped on Jan. 19, 2024, in Lawrence County.
lawrencecofire.jpeg
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 22:46:47-05

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three firefighters in Lawrence County are OK Friday night after being trapped while responding to a house fire.

Authorities said they were actively putting out flames on Redhill Center Road when the three transmitted a call for help. Part of the house collapsed, bringing debris with heavy fire on top of the firefighters.

Officials said they were separated as a result of the collapse. Two were extricated and one found a way out through a doorway.

The three did sustain not life-threatening injuries but are being treated at Southern Tennessee Hospital.


Amy recommends:

Snow photoshoots show joy, fun and ability

"Forrest Sanders introduces us to a woman named Hope, who had an incredible journey from Africa to Nashville. She spent time in the snow this week making memories for others and sharing that nothing can hold you back."

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather