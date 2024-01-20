Three firefighters are 'OK' in Lawrence Co. after being trapped

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three firefighters in Lawrence County are OK Friday night after being trapped while responding to a house fire.

Authorities said they were actively putting out flames on Redhill Center Road when the three transmitted a call for help. Part of the house collapsed, bringing debris with heavy fire on top of the firefighters.

Officials said they were separated as a result of the collapse. Two were extricated and one found a way out through a doorway.

The three did sustain not life-threatening injuries but are being treated at Southern Tennessee Hospital.