Three generations of family to perform as part of Celtic Rhythms on Fire show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To be a performer in this yearly Nashville show, it takes a special kind of endurance and ability. The show's just about to hit the stage again. To step into their rehearsal space, to just keep up, you have to have natural rhythm.

It was rehearsal time for the Nashville Irish Step Dancers. This style of music is also a passion for fiddle player Craig Duncan.

"You end up picking up Irish music and Scottish music cause the fiddle is just a universal instrument," he said. "What got me into playing fiddle for a living was playing roots country music. I worked a couple years at the Opryland theme park, got a job working the Grand Ole Opry. Music has been a core part of our family."

That is why it was such a natural fit for Craig's daughter Adriel Stewart to join the Nashville Irish Step Dancers.

"We have rhythm," Craig explained. "You gotta have rhythm to do this."

"Coming from a musical background, a lot of the rhythms just came naturally to me," Adriel said. "It's hard not to feel happy when you hear the upbeat tempos and all the different instruments. It's really beautiful."

It doesn't stop there. Adriel's children, Samuel and Lily, one day caught Riverdance on TV.

"I really liked it, so I wanted to do it too," 6-year-old Lily said.

"I was like, 'whoah, I kinda wanna do this now,'" added 7-year-old Samuel.

Now, they are also Nashville Irish Step Dancers.

"When I try to sit back and just watch a show, they say, 'mom, what are you doing? Get back on stage with us!'" said Adriel. "I'll keep doing it as long as I'm not embarassing them!"

Now comes a special opportunity. At the group's upcoming Celtic Rhythms on Fire show, three generations of family will be performing together.

"We'll get to dance to his music live," Adriel said of her father, who will be playing fiddle at the show.

"It's great fun!" Craig added.

Three generations have the rhythm.

The Celtic Rhythms on Fire show is this Sunday at Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The Nashville Irish Step Dancers also have upcoming appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and the St. Patrick's Day Parade in East Nashville.