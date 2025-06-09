Three guards held hostage during overnight riot at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement in Hartsville are responding to an overnight riot at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility.

According to officials, the call of a riot came in at around 10 p.m.

Three guards were held hostage and all got out safely with no major injuries.

Officers from Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Smith, and THP provided assistance, some 100 officers were on the scene at one time

None of the prisoners escaped and officers shot gas into the yard to force them back into the cell blocks and their individual cells.

"There's no threat at all. The prisoners never got to the main fence where they could escape. They were in a yard and contained," said Sheriff Ray Russell. Trousdale County. "They went in later and shot gas into the yard and forced them back into the cell block."

Officers are currently doing a head count of all of the prisoners.

We will update as details come in.

