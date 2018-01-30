CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Clarksville Police urged gun owners to make sure their weapons are kept in a secure place after three guns were stolen out of unlocked vehicles.

"No matter how many times you say it, folks just won't lock that vehicle," said Jim Knoll, public information officer for the Clarksville Police Department.

Knoll said there was no indication at this point that Monday night's three thefts were related, but not isolated.

About 90 guns were stolen in Clarksville in 2017.

"It's becoming more and more common, not just in Clarksville but communities everywhere," Knoll said. "You don't know whose hands it's going to end up in. Is that patrol officer going to be dealing with that gun on the streets tomorrow night?"

Knoll said more often than not police do not recover stolen weapons. Right now, there are no consequences for gun owners who leave their weapons in an unlocked vehicle.