Three hurt after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A house fire injured three people Friday in Columbia, with the cause of the blaze still unknown.

The incident happened at 102 Rinks Circle.

Columbia Fire and Rescue officials said the home is a total loss with the fire under investigation.

Emergency personnel transferred one critically injured person to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center burn unit, with the other two transported to Maury Regional Medical Center.

The Red Cross will assist families upon their release from the hospital.

