Watch
News

Actions

Three hurt after Columbia house fire

items.[0].image.alt
Columbia Fire and Rescue
Columbia Fire and Rescue are investigating a house fire after the blaze broke out Friday morning.
IMG_7463.jpg
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:03:23-04

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A house fire injured three people Friday in Columbia, with the cause of the blaze still unknown.

The incident happened at 102 Rinks Circle.

Columbia Fire and Rescue officials said the home is a total loss with the fire under investigation.

Emergency personnel transferred one critically injured person to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center burn unit, with the other two transported to Maury Regional Medical Center.

The Red Cross will assist families upon their release from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now