Three illegal sports betting operations shut down in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Sports Wagering Council has shut down three illegal sports gaming operations, according to a statement.

The council listed the three platforms with their associated violations below:

-BetWhale.ag, an illegal offshore sportsbook

-Kickr, a social gaming platform offering “sports picks”

-eBet, which offered social sportsbook sweepstakes

The council said all three were shut down after issuing cease and desist letters. In addition to shutting down, BetWhale was fined $50,000.

“We encourage all Tennessee sports betting customers to remember it is important to use legal, licensed sportsbooks to protect your own personal and financial information,” Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas said. “Access to a website or an app does not mean the sportsbook has been licensed to operate here, and consumers can check the SWC website at www.tn.gov/swac/licensees-registrants.html [t.e2ma.net] for a complete list of sportsbooks licensed to do business in Tennessee."