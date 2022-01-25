Watch
Three in custody following pursuit on I-40 West in Wilson County

WTVF
FILE photo
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 13:35:34-05

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three suspects are in custody following a pursuit on I-40 West that made its way to Mt. Juliet, according to Mt. Juliet police.

The pursuit, while outside of the jurisdiction of Mt. Juliet, stopped around mile marker 230 on I-40 W.

The suspects then ran into Mt. Juliet in the area of Beckwith Road, Golden Bear Gateway and East Division Street.

All three suspects were taken into custody a short time later.

There is no longer an active search in the area. No further details have been made available on the pursuit or what led to it.

