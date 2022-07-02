Three injured in car crash on Bradyville Pike

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police responded to the scene of an injury crash on Bradyville Pike early Saturday morning.

A pickup truck was traveling east on Bradyville Pike when it overcorrected and hit a car. Afterward the pickup truck corrected again and was t-boned by an SUV.

A male injured in the accident was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Two other males and one female were taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Police report that they are in stable condition.

The fatal accident crash team from MPD is investigating because of the serious injuries obtained in the crash.