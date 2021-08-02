Three injured in Clarksville house fire; drivers asked to avoid Whitfield Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were taken to area hospitals Monday morning following a house fire in Clarksville.

The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Single Tree Drive. Clarksville Fire and Rescue officials said three people suffered burns in the fire.

Battalion 3 units from Station 8, Station 1, & Station 9 were dispatched to a house fire on Singletree Dr. at 5:42 am. 3 suffered burns in the fire. Lifeflight transported one person to Vanderbilt Hospital, and MCEMS transported the other 2 to Tennova.

Two dogs died by smoke. pic.twitter.com/zjr0PyETQg — Clarksville Fire Rescue (@ClksFire) August 2, 2021

One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while two others were taken to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.

Firefighters said two dogs died from smoke inhalation.

Clarksville police asked drivers to avoid the area of Whitfield Road between 101st and Old Trenton Road.