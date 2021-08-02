Watch
Three injured in Clarksville house fire; drivers asked to avoid Whitfield Road

Clarksville Fire and Rescue
Posted at 7:31 AM, Aug 02, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were taken to area hospitals Monday morning following a house fire in Clarksville.

The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Single Tree Drive. Clarksville Fire and Rescue officials said three people suffered burns in the fire.

One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while two others were taken to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.

Firefighters said two dogs died from smoke inhalation.

Clarksville police asked drivers to avoid the area of Whitfield Road between 101st and Old Trenton Road.

