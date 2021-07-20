Watch
News

Actions

Three injured in Madison shooting

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE photo
Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 20:11:40-04

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were injured in a shooting on Neely's Bend Road in Madison, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Emergency crews and Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday evening.

Once there, they found three victims. One was shot in the leg and transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center the second had an abrasion to the ankle and was transported to General Hospital, and the third was grazed by a bullet that had ricocheted and refused transport.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now