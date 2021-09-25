Three injured in multi-vehicle crash following illegal street race in Nashville

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Illegal street racing between Nashville and Mount Juliet late Friday night ended in multiple vehicles rolled over and three people in the hospital, according to Mount Juliet police.

Around midnight, officers with the Mount Juliet Police Department were alerted by Metro Nashville police that street racing activity was taking place on Lebanon Road near Andrew Jackson Parkway.

MNPD officers attempted to stop the racers, but the vehicles fled in separate directions. One such vehicle continued eastbound on Lebanon Road into Mount Juliet at high speeds. MNPD officers did not pursue.

Two Mount Juliet officers clocked that car at over 100 miles per hour at different points along Lebanon Road, but were unable to pursue.

Still on Lebanon Road, near Benders Ferry Road, the vehicle crashed into two others, rolling them over.

Three people - one from each car - were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are said to not be life-threatening.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while MNPD is investigating the events that took place in the Nashville jurisdiction. MJPD expects both organizations will charge the street racer.

No suspect information on the racer was released.

