Watch
News

Actions

Three injured in shooting at Germantown Kroger

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Police investigate shooting at Kroger.
krogershooting.jpeg
Posted at 9:01 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 22:02:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Germantown Kroger in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the grocery store on Monroe Street Friday evening just before 8.

Officials at the scene say there were three victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and two were taken to Nashville General Hospital.

Details of the incident have not yet been released. This is a developing story and we will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap