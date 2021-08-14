Three injured in shooting at Germantown Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Germantown Kroger in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the grocery store on Monroe Street Friday evening just before 8.

Officials at the scene say there were three victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and two were taken to Nashville General Hospital.

Details of the incident have not yet been released. This is a developing story and we will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.