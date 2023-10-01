Watch Now
Three injured in shooting outside a bar in South Nashville

Posted at 5:32 AM, Oct 01, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Sunday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike outside of the Illuzion Bar & Lounge around 12:40 a.m.

Officials report that the victims left the scene following the shooting and drove down the street to a Speedway gas station to call for help.

At least one of the three victims is suffering from critical injuries following the incident. A suspect has not yet been arrested.

No further information is available at this time.

