Three injured in shooting outside a bar in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Sunday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike outside of the Illuzion Bar & Lounge around 12:40 a.m.

Officials report that the victims left the scene following the shooting and drove down the street to a Speedway gas station to call for help.

At least one of the three victims is suffering from critical injuries following the incident. A suspect has not yet been arrested.

No further information is available at this time.