Three injured in shooting outside a bar in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Sunday morning.
Metro Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike outside of the Illuzion Bar & Lounge around 12:40 a.m.
Officials report that the victims left the scene following the shooting and drove down the street to a Speedway gas station to call for help.
At least one of the three victims is suffering from critical injuries following the incident. A suspect has not yet been arrested.
No further information is available at this time.