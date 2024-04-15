Watch Now
Three juveniles, one adult injured in Hopkinsville over the weekend

Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 06:24:09-04

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Three juveniles and one adult were injured during a shooting on Sunday in Hopkinsville. The injuries at this time appear to be non-life threatening.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of W17th Street.

Several people have been detained as persons of interest and police are asking that anyone with more information call the ECC at 270-890-1300.


