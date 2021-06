NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say three juveniles have been shot Saturday evening at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m.

Officers say the person responsible for the shooting is at large.

Two victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the third victim was taken to Vanderbilt Chidren's Hospital.

There is no word at this time on their conditions.