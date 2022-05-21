Three men arrested for drug offenses involving fentanyl-laced cocaine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An undercover narcotics operation in the downtown area led to the arrests of three men involved in the sale of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Metro Police have taken Khalil D. Smith, Nesean Thompson, and Michael E. Terry into custody on drug offenses.

Police say during the operation Friday night, Terry made contact with undercover detectives near Hall of Fame Park and said he could get cocaine. He then made a telephone call to have cocaine delivered. A short time later, Smith and Thompson arrived. Smith sold three grams of a white powder to an undercover detective for $200.

As officers moved in to make the arrests, Smith and Thompson tried to run away, but were quickly apprehended. Terry was taken into custody as he tried to walk away in a different direction.

From Smith, detectives recovered two bags of white powder weighing a total of eleven grams that tested positive for fentanyl, one bag of white rocks that tested positive for cocaine, 23 Xanax bars, and 21 grams of marijuana. The three grams of powder sold to the undercover detective also tested positive for fentanyl.

From Thompson, detectives recovered three bags of white powder weighing a total of seven grams that tested positive for fentanyl.

Smith is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Smith’s bond is set at $377,500. Thompson’s bond is set at $15,000. The Specialized Investigations Division’s continuing operation is in response to recent drug overdose cases in the downtown area.

Police say those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose.

To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.