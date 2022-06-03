Three men arrested in connection to rental car thefts in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrested three in connection with stealing rental cars with the intention of selling them overseas.

Police charged Abdul Alladin, 34, of Missouri, Rodley Balthazar, 28, of Maryland, and Islam Johar, 29, of Virginia, with three counts of vehicle theft. Authorities recovered four SUVs rented from Avis locations in the Nashville area rented by the men who used fraudulent IDs.

Detectives from the auto theft unit worked with staff at the Avis West End location to figure out one of the rented vehicles was on Brick Church Pike. All three — who were in the SUV — went to a parking lot in Madison, where police took the suspects in custody.

The five other vehicles fraudulently rented from this area are believed to have been taken out of state for shipment to Africa, police said.

The activities of three men remain under investigation by Metro, Hendersonville Police Department and the FBI.