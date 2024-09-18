Three men arrested in connection to the trafficking of a 13-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men are in jail in connection with the trafficking of a 13-year-old girl who had run away from home last year. Now, investigators want to find a fourth man involved.

The teen left her Kentucky home on Christmas Eve last year... and never returned. Eventually Metro Police found her here in Nashville a month later in the Cayce Homes neighborhood.

MNPD arrested Octavius Stepheny this week and charged him in connection to trafficking the teen. Officers also arrested men named Corey Chambers and Kemar Robinson in the case earlier this year.

Still on the run is Wilbert Pollard, who police believe knows more about the three others allegedly involved. They say he's wanted for questioning as a witness for the two week period when the girl was in Nashville.

If you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers.