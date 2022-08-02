Three men indicted on conspiracy to steal firearms following series of robberies

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a series of burglaries last month, three men from Middle Tennessee were indicted Monday on conspiracy to steal firearms from licensed federal firearms dealers.

According to the Department of Justice, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, are accused of stealing a truck from an automotive repair shop. Then, on July 8, they allegedly stole nine firearms from a dealer in Greenbrier after driving the stolen truck through the front of the store.

On July 14, the men allegedly stole 28 firearms from a dealer in Woodbury. The Department of Justice reports that the men offered to sell the stolen firearms to a third party.

Cunningham, Dillard and Summers are also charged with possession of stolen firearms. Additionally, Dillard has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said Cunningham and Dillard have already been taken into custody, but Summers is still on the run. Anyone with information on Summers' whereabouts is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.