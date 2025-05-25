Three men rescued from Duck River after good Samaritans jump in to save struggling man

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men are being praised for their quick action after rescuing a struggling swimmer in the Duck River at Chickasaw Trace boat ramp in Maury County.

The incident occurred Friday evening when a man entered the water from the boat ramp and began struggling against the current.

"When they saw him go in the water and begin struggling and being swept downstream, they jumped into the river," said Richard Schatz, chief deputy with Maury County Fire Department.

The current swept all three men past a bend in the river, out of sight from the struggling swimmer's family members who were watching from shore.

"It was unknown if they were successful in getting him or if they were all in trouble at that point," said Schatz.

When emergency responders searched the area, they found all three men safe about 500 yards downstream near the riverbank.

"In essence they just need a boat ride to get back," said Schatz.

The rescue highlights both the dangers of river currents and the heroism of bystanders who took action.

"I firmly believe without their intervention this would have been a much more tragic incident," said Schatz. "It's good to see the public do the right thing and want to take action."

However, fire officials noted that none of the three men were wearing life jackets during the incident, which could have made the situation much more dangerous.

"When people are struggling that are drowning they can be extremely combative and turn into a very dangerous situation," said Schatz.

As warmer weather brings more people to waterways, Schatz cautions everyone to wear proper safety equipment when near water.

"The force from the water or the force from the boating accident rips that lifejacket off of them, so it is very important to wear it appropriately," said Schatz.

Fire officials recommend only using snug, buckled, and Coast Guard-approved life jackets when enjoying activities on the water.

As summer approaches, remember that proper life jacket use and water safety awareness can save lives. Have questions about staying safe on Tennessee waterways? Email kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

