Three-mile line: Supporters 'linking arms for a change' in gun laws in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clad in red, protesters linked arms for three miles in downtown Nashville to raise awareness of the need for safe gun laws in Tennessee.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee Coalition hosted the "Linking Arms for Change" event, which started at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and traced down the sidewalks to the Tennessee capitol. Supporters said the goal was to form the human chain advocating for safer communities across the state through the adoption of common-sense gun safety policies.

They said this is an opportunity for people on both sides of the political aisle to come together to honor the lives lost and impacted by The Covenant School Shooting.

"I just want to do my part to show that we need to make changes and change is not easy, but life is change," said Diane White, a retired nurse.

Supporters expressed this is not a political issue but rather a public safety issue.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee Coalition is advocating for extreme risk laws, also known as red flag laws, that would allow authorities to temporarily remove guns from people who pose a risk to themselves or others.

They also call for stronger gun storage laws that would require firearms owners to provide safe storage and report lost or stolen guns. The group supports closing background check loopholes, as well.

"My son just turned 18 in February, he can now finally buy a lighter in Tennessee. He cannot buy cigarettes. He can buy a gun. He can't buy a beer. I mean, it's absolutely insane. Insane what's going on in this country," said ﻿Kirsten Deitelhoff, a supporter along the chain.

Organizers with Voices for a Safer Tennessee coalition say 9,000 people signed up link arms for a change.

There was a similar event scheduled in Knoxville where supporters for gun reform circled the surrounding Market Square downtown.