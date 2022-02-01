Three sexual assault incidents reported at Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three separate sexual assault incidents were reported in the span of one day on the Vanderbilt University campus.

The university said that campus police were notified of the incidents Monday by Campus Security Authority.

In all three, female students reported they were groped by an unknown male in the area around 25th Avenue Garage, Highland Quad, Mayfield Place and West Garage.

None of the females reported physical injuries.

Vanderbilt University police is active investigating the reports, while also adding patrols in the area where the sexual assaults happened.

The full security notice released by Vanderbilt University can be read on the Vanderbilt University website.