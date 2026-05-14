Three students charged after assaults on teachers, SRO at Siegel High School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three students face charges after a series of assaults involving teachers and a school resource officer at Siegel High School on Wednesday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said SRO Caleb Shadwick responded to the cafeteria, where he saw a 16-year-old student repeatedly shoving a teacher. Shadwick intervened, took the student to the ground to control the situation, and handcuffed him after the student continued to resist.

Authorities said that while escorting the student to his office, a 17-year-old student shoved Shadwick from behind. When Shadwick asked him to back away, the 17-year-old then punched Shadwick in the face multiple times. Shadwick punched the student, pulled him close to stop the assault, and sprayed him with pepper spray, ending the fight.

The sheriff's office said a teacher and Shadwick then escorted the student to the library for decontamination to wash and rinse his face.

The 17-year-old was charged with felony assault on a first responder, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. The 16-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In a separate incident, SRO Alex Weatherford said he responded to the cafeteria when Principal Stephen Wayne told him a student had assaulted a teacher, knocking him to the floor. Weatherford tried to calm the student and called for backup from Murfreesboro Police.

The sheriff's office said a teacher obtained juvenile petitions charging the student with assault.

All three students were taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.