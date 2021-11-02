Three suspects arrested in McDonald's robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives assigned to a special robbery initiative led to the arrest of three people early Tuesday morning with the assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

THP helicopter operators witnessed three male suspects — Rodney Ray Davis, 26, and Deandre Butler, 24, both from Houston, Texas, and Shaqueria Shaquall Marie Debose, 25 — burglarizing the McDonald’s at 1173 Murfreesboro Road in a black Hyundai Elantra with Texas tags, according to a media release.

Authorities arrested the three suspects on Franklin Pike in Brentwood by a THP trooper. That where a search happened of the Hyundai, where more than $14,000 in cash was found within two grocery bags. All three suspects denied ownership of the cash.

MNPD detectives responded to the scene at the McDonalds where a bag of burglary tools was found inside a dumpster, police said. Surveillance footage shows people crawling on the floor of the business with descriptions matching the three suspects.

Davis, Butler and Debose were booked and charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. Davis and Debose are currently being held on a $52,500 bond.

Butler has an outstanding warrant in Texas and was charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held on a $302,500 bond. Houston Police plan to extradite Butler.

All three suspects are also being investigated by North Precinct detectives for involvement in other burglaries.