Three teen carjacking suspects caught

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teen carjacking suspects were caught by Violent Crimes Division detectives Thursday night.

A female victim said she was at her apartment on Wallace Road when someone held her at gunpoint for her black 2018 Ford Escape.

The young man ordered her out of her Escape and drove off with two others who appeared to be with him, according to a police report.

Detectives responded and were able to locate the vehicle within 30 minutes. It was traveling in tandem with a white Lexus sedan, police say.

Officers followed the carjacked SUV to an apartment complex on Winthorne Drive, where the driver — Henry Sandoval, 15 — was alone, got out, and ran away, but he was soon caught and taken into custody. Sandoval was positively identified as the carjacker.

When detectives next found the Lexas sedan, it was followed into a Bel Air Drive residence, and the occupants got out and fled into a wooded area.

During a search of the woods, detectives recovered an AR-15 rifle and a loaded pistol, based on a citizen's report of a gun thrown out of the Lexus window onto Currey Road.

During the continuing investigation, two brothers were identified as suspects, and during an interview, both Jesus, 17, and Saul, 16, Marinez-Garcia admitted to being present for the carjacking and driving Sandoval to the robbery location.

All three teens have been charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.