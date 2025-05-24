Three teenagers arrested after gun store burglary, a wild police chase, and firing at a MNPD helicopter Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teenagers are in custody after they led Metro officers on a wild chase Friday night. MNPD released part of the video of the chase overnight.

16-year-old Garcia-Arevalo is facing two counts of felony reckless endangerment for firing a rifle from the driver’s window of a stolen car as well as other charges. Two 15-year-olds in the car with him are being charged with vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, and evading arrest.

MNPD stopped the teens for riding in a stolen vehicle that was used in a gun store burglary in Dickson. A rifle and four pistols were stolen from the business during the burglary.

During the traffic stop attempt, the teens led police on a pursuit. Spikes were deployed and the teenagers ditched the vehicle and tried to get away on foot.

All three teenagers were caught and arrested. Police records show Garcia-Arevalo was recently arrested in 2024 at 16-years-old for shooting at an undercover detective and firing at a police helicopter.

The case was transferred from Juvenile to Criminal Court. He was convicted of felony aggravated assault in February 2025 and given a three-year probated sentence. Since Garcia-Arevalo has already been adjudicated as an adult, the charges being placed against him Friday night, which also include vehicle theft and felony evading arrest, will be filed in adult court.

The Dickson Police Department will also place charges on all three teens in regard to the gun store burglary and theft.