NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teens were arrested after reports of fireworks in the Regal Hollywood theater in Nashville late Saturday night.

Violent Crimes Initiative detectives investigated the reports and discovered three boys leaving the theater on Thompson Lane, walking toward a blue Ford Mustang which had been reported stolen on July 4.

The detectives then followed the Mustang to an apartment complex on Baby Ruth Lane. Once at the apartments, the three boys tried to run away.

The driver was apprehended first, in possession of a loaded handgun. A second handgun was located in the car. The two passengers were taken into custody after longer pursuits on foot.

The teens, all 16, are charged in Juvenile Court with unlawful gun possession and evading arrest. The driver is also charged with vehicle theft.

The Mustang had been taken from an apartment complex on Hickory Highlands Drive. The owner had left the car’s spare key in a bag in the back seat.