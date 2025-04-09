Three teens arrested after shootout Monday night on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teens were arrested after an incident involving guns Monday night on Murfreeboro Pike.

A release from MNPD said teens in two different Dodge Chargers were shooting at each other while driving down the road near the intersection of Morris Gentry Boulevard.

No one was hurt, but drivers in at least two other cars had damage to their vehicles from stray bullets. Police found 17 shell casings in the road.

The MNPD chopper was launched and caught up with both car on Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. They lost one when the cars split up, but the helicopter and officers on the ground used spike strips and canine officers to stop the other Charger.

19-year-old Aldo Sosa Arteaga is facing charges including aggravated assault and reckless driving. Two other teens who were in the car were arrested including a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. They are being charged in juvenile court.