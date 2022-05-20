Three teens arrested in Nashville related to carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested three teenagers this week after they allegedly crashed a carjacked vehicle at a Nashville intersection.

The trio wrecked a Toyota Corolla at Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane. Metro Nashville Police Department officers said the teens were trying to evade arrest.

Hendersonville Pilice Department officers tried to pursue the Toyota earlier in the day after an armed carjacking at 2 a.m.

Police said the Toyota was showing a Georgia license plate that was registered to a Lexus sedan that was taken in a carjacking early Monday on Hart Street in South Nashville.

Officers recovered a pistol tossed underneath the car by the driver. The 17-year-old is charged at Juvenile Court with auto theft, unlawful gun possession, and felony evading arrest. The two other teens are charged now with auto theft.