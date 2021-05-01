Three teens arrested in robbery, shooting of 14-year-old in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested three teens wanted in the robbery and shooting of a 14-year-old on April 18.

Officials say detectives saw one of the suspects, a 13-year-old boy get in a silver Nissan Altima. They stopped the vehicle which had two people inside: the 13-year-old and 19-year-old Michael Ferrell. Both were taken into custody.

Ferrell was free on a $100,000 bond for the June 2019 kidnapping and robbery of an East Nashville woman. He is charged with aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, felony drug possession, and gun possession during the commission of a felony. He is now being held in lieu of $122,000 bond.

Officers found three guns, 40 rounds of ammunition, four ounces of marijuana, prescription medication, and a digital scale inside the car.

MNPD stolen guns recovered

The third suspect, a 16-year-old, was taken into custody at his residence Thursday night. The 16 and 13-year-olds are charged with aggravated robbery in Juvenile Court.