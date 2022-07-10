Watch Now
Three teens charged with vehicle theft, curfew violation Saturday night

Posted at 4:41 PM, Jul 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Violent Crimes Initiative detectives located an unoccupied, stolen Honda Civic parked near the intersection of Claiborne and Green Streets Saturday night.

The car had been taken at gunpoint Thursday night on Berry Street at North 3rd in East Nashville.

When detectives saw three young men get into the car and drive off, they followed.

The stolen Civic stopped on E Nocturne Drive at Whites Creek Pike. There, detectives identified themselves and all three young men were taken into custody.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with vehicle theft. His adult passenger, Twyan Lyons, 19, was charged with joyriding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The other passenger, age 17, was charged with joyriding and curfew violation.

