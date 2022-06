LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teens were killed and another was injured in a crash Sunday evening in Lawrence County.

Tennessee State Troopers say a Toyota 4 Runner was traveling northbound on Jonestown Road when they exited the right side of the roadway.

The 17-year-old from Ohio overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle before rolling over multiple times.

18-year-old Emma Miller, the driver and a 16-year-old were all killed. 19-year-old Johnny Zook was injured in the crash.