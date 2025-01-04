Three tips for winter weather preparations at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Peace of mind during freezing temperatures can mean making sure pipes don't bust and driveways don't ice over.

At Ace Hardware in Donelson, the store's manager Tyler Grimes shared three essential ways to prevent winter problems in your home from cropping up.

Before heading inside to get warm, Grimes said driveways need attention.

"We got our ice melt out. We got our snow shovels ready. Our sleds ready even though its icy still go the sleds out," said Grimes. "Ice melt on the driveways and the sidewalks is really important, also putting it down before it snows or ices and then again after."

Outdoor spigots can also burst in freezing temperatures. But a solution costs only a few bucks.

"These faucet covers here got the Styrofoam on the inside and a harder plastic to make sure if you hit with a weed eater or something it is not going to break," said Grimes.

To prevent pipes from bursting inside and potentially causing melted ice to flood out, pipe covers do the trick.

"Piping underneath the house, this would keep it from busting during the winter time," said Grimes. "Keeping your cabinets open to make sure central heat can get in there and warm your pipes up."

Checking out and checking off the list: safe driveways, outdoor spigots and insulated pipes.

