Three tornadoes touch down in overnight storms, NWS says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three tornadoes touched down during the overnight storms Sunday into Monday, according to a new preliminary report from the National Weather Service.
Surveyors through the Nashville office went and looked at the damage across Middle Tennessee. Our viewing area was under a tornado watch until 3 a.m. Monday, with hours of tornado warnings across the region.
Here is what we know so far:
Hampshire (Maury County)
EF-2/120mph
400 yards wide
5.10 miles long
Mt. Pleasant (Maury County)
EF-1/100mph
300 yards wide
4.10 miles long
Fairview (Hickman/Williamson County Line)
EF-0/85mph
150 yards wide
2.20 miles long
The NWS is also surveying parts of Humphreys County.
