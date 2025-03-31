Watch Now
Three tornadoes touch down in overnight storms, NWS says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three tornadoes touched down during the overnight storms Sunday into Monday, according to a new preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

Surveyors through the Nashville office went and looked at the damage across Middle Tennessee. Our viewing area was under a tornado watch until 3 a.m. Monday, with hours of tornado warnings across the region.

Here is what we know so far:

Hampshire (Maury County)
EF-2/120mph
400 yards wide
5.10 miles long

Mt. Pleasant (Maury County)
EF-1/100mph
300 yards wide
4.10 miles long

Fairview (Hickman/Williamson County Line)
EF-0/85mph
150 yards wide
2.20 miles long

The NWS is also surveying parts of Humphreys County.

